APC Crisis: Buhari meets Party Govs in Aso Rock

Govs keep mum after meeting

—As President meets Party Chairmen today

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA-PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari yesterday met behind closed doors with Governors of the All Progressives Congress, APC, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The agenda of the closed door meeting which lasted about two hours was not made open, the governors kept sealed lips at the end of the meeting.

It was gathered that the meeting may not be unconnected with the crisis rocking the national leadership of the APC and the Edo State chapter of the party.

Even as virtually all the APC Governors were in attendance, the party’s national Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole was conspicuously absent.

The governors according to feelers were insisting that Comrade Oshiomhole should step aside because of the way he had allegedly allowed the crisis in the party to fester.

Sources also alleged that the governors were not happy over the intra-party crisis in the Edo State chapter of the APC and have accused the national Chairman of being behind it and plotting to deny Governor Godwin Obaseki the party’s ticket for next year’s election.

Present at meeting were Governors of Ekiti, Borno, Gombe, Jigawa Niger, Kebbi, Nasarawa, Plateau, Edo, Kaduna, Osun, Ogun, Lagos, while Kogi and Kano governors were represented by their deputies.

Meanwhile, President Buhari is expected to meet with the State Chairmen of the APC at the State House today (Friday).

Recall that at the end of the recent National Economic Council, NEC, meeting of the party, some State Chairmen had insisted that the national Chairman should step aside, while some also supported his (Oshiomhole) leadership.

