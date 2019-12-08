APC clears 16 chairmanship seats in Ekiti LG poll

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

The candidates of the All Progressives Congress have cleared all the 16 Chairmanship seats in the local government election conducted in Ekiti State on Saturday.

According to the Chairman of the State Independent Electoral Commission, Justice Jide Aladejana, a total of 14 political parties participated in the election, including the APC and the opposition People’s Democratic Party(PDP).

However, the Chairman denied the story making the round that there was sporadic shooting which led to the death of one Dotun Kosedake at Okitiko unit, Araromi ward in Ikere during the election, saying

investigation revealed that no one was shot at the polling unit.

He said that the violence that erupted in the area, which he ascribed to cult clash was not within the precinct of the polling unit.

Declaring the results on Sunday as presented by the Returning Officers, the SIEC boss said, the APC candidate in Ado Local Government, Mrs Motunde Fajuyi polled a total of 27,578 votes to defeat other 13 candidates in the election, while in Ido/Osi, Mr Adeola Adedimeji Lawrence of APC polled 15,879 to emerge victoriously.

The winners also include Ekiti East : Ogunjobi Esan polled 11, 946, Efon; Mr Adetunji Bode Stephen scored 9, 356 , Ekiti Southwest, Hon Amire Kola Kolade had i 13,97, Ilejemeje: Akinola Oladunjoye scored 5, 477 votes while in Moba, Mr. Aborisade Michael got 13,028.

Ijero: Hon Ropo Ige (16,744 ) , Ikere: Mr. Oluwafemi Ayodele (13, 244), Gbonyin: Hon Ayodele Fadumiye (13,320), Emure : Hon Paul Awopetu (11, 392), Ise/Orun: Mr. Mr Alabi Olanrewaju (12, 400 ), Ekiti West : Kareem Agunbiade (21, 874) , Ikole : Mr. Sola Olominu polled (21,228), Oye: Mr. Foluso James Ojo (20,352) and in Irepodun/Ifelodun, Mr Shina Ogunleye won with 22,896.

The PDP candidate only had a good showing in Ekiti East local government, where the candidate got 4,033 votes to emerge the runner up.

Speaking about the election further, Justice Aladejana said: “Nobody was killed at ward 7 unit 006 in Ikere on Saturday. Nobody was shot. Though, we heard that someone came violently and made away with unused ballot papers. Even in the whole unit, there were just 280 registered voters and this does not in any way vitiate the outcome”.

The SIEC Chairman, who described the election as peaceful, commended the security agencies in the state for ensuring that no one was intimidated during the poll.

Vanguard Nigeria News