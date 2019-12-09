Apapa LG to empower 160 petty traders with N100,000 each

Mr Owolabi Adele, Chairman, Apapa Local Government of Lagos State, said that the council would soon provide N16 million as empowerment to 160 petty traders in the area.

Speaking at the council’s Consultative Stakeholders Meeting ahead of its 2020 Budget in Apapa on Monday, Adele said that each of the 160 identified beneficiaries would receive N100,000 to grow their petty trade.

The council boss advised those to benefit from the empowerment to use the money to improve their businesses and not to channel the money into Christmas gift.

He said that the council had completed Oluwole Primary Health Centre which would be commissioned to improve the health outreach of people in Apapa Community.

“We have embarked on first round of outreach on community vaccination and also we recruited additional medical personnel to augment the existing staff.

“The Apapa council also bought Sienna buses so as to boost the Internal Generated Revenue (IGR), but it is highly disturbing that our people’s attitude towards paying their taxes, levies and rates is not encouraging because of evasion.

“Our administration has been able to rehabilitate some streets such as Pelewura, North Avenue, Maybin, Ijora Oloye, Tide Adeyemi, Tijani Adele, Lander, Ibiere among others with interlock bricks, ” Adele said.

He said that the council had provided 1000 of three in one pairs desk and benches for public primary schools for a conducive learning environment.

The Apapa council boss said that the council had been able to complete the renovation of most offices in the council.

Adele said that the council also bought General Certificate Examination (G. C. E), Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) forms, as well as organising talk shows and training for teachers and students.

Adele said that the council also organised continuous Spelling Bee competition, supported public schools, inter-sports competitions, purchased life jackets for pupils in riverine communities, organise adult literacy and many more.

He said that from experience that different wards in the local government had peculiar needs ranging from infrastructure, toilets, environmental changes, school boats among others, adding that the consultative meeting would enable wards representative to present their needs before the council.

