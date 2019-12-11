Apapa gridlock: Sanwo-Olu reveals fresh plans to build 6,000 capacity truck park

…Says NURTW may be proscribed if

By Olasunkanmi Akoni – Lagos

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has disclosed plans to construct a 6000-capacity truck park as parts of measures to decongest Apapa axis of perennial traffic gridlock.

Sanwo-Olu unveiled this through his twitter handle, Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Governor, the state government would also continue to work with the Nigerian Ports Authority and the Nigerian Shipper’s Council to find a permanent solution to the traffic issue in the area.

The tweet read: “The decongestion of Apapa, we have identified a trailer park that is going to take 6,000 trucks. The construction will start in earnest.

“We are also working with the NPA and the Nigerian Shipper’s Council for a long-lasting solution.”

The tweet came as even as the state government is set to reopen the closed Mile-2 Trinity end of Oshodi Apapa Expressway, earlier shut for 72 hours to pave way for palliative work by men of the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, FMWH on the ongoing reconstruction of Apapa Ports-Oworosonki Expressway

According to Director Highways, South West, FMWH, Engr. Funsho Adebiyi, “As I speak with you, we have completed the palliative work on the section of the road.

“I can assure you that the road will be reopened by 12 midnight today for normal activities. We commend the cooperation received from the stakeholders throughout the closure of the road for palliative work which is meant to reduce traffic gridlock in the area.”

Meantime, Sanwo-Olu has highlighted key components of his administration which he said were aimed at delivering his greater Lagos vision.

The governor named education, security, improvement of infrastructure as well as upgrading of the environment as some of the sectors his government would invest in to achieve a greater Lagos.

The governor made the remarks, Wednesday, while responding to questions as a guest on a television programme in Lagos.

While giving accounts of his administration in the last 196 days, the Sanwo-Olu said a lot of achievements have been recorded in the area of security of lives and property of the residents.

According to him: “At a period like this – going to the end of the year, criminal activities are usually on the increase because people want to do things to make quick money. We are working on salvaging the situation. We have a new Commissioner of Police who has hit the ground running from the first day he came in.

“You heard of the unfortunate incident of an expatriate that was stabbed to death by domestic staff recently. I was up till 2am last Friday because we were tracking the suspects. The Commissioner of Police led the team and we were able to apprehend the two suspects.

“Policing and security come in two ways. It comes with intelligence.

“What kind of information do you have prior to or after the event. You really don’t know who has a criminal tendency by mere looking at their faces. We must have more men out there on the streets and we must have ability to be able to respond when there is a distress call.

“That’s why we keep increasing the number of vehicles we provide for them. We keep supporting them with a lot of communication gadgets. We keep saying to them that whatever they need to be able to respond when the distress comes, which is often sudden, we’ll give to them. When we do the analysis, it will be an issue of how well we are able to track and get the perpetrators of these acts.”

The governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to adopt technology to combat crimes and reduce them to the barest minimum.

On the issue of the Nigerian Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), the Sanwo-Olu said: “The NURTW is a national body of the Nigerian Labour Congress. It is a registered trade union organization.’’

“Like other unions, they are under the supervision of the State government. We regulate and supervise them. And we have warned that they could be proscribed if they don’t conduct themselves well.”

Sanwo-Olu spoke about the State government’s proposed construction of the fourth Mainland Bridge, saying his administration would make use of private equity to achieve the project.

“Two weeks ago, we advertised for the expression of interest from construction firms around the world for the 4th mainland bridge project. Our total budget for next year is about $3 billion and that’s the highest in the country. The fourth mainland bridge, from the design, we have seen that it is a 37-kilometre road. We cannot handle it alone so we are going to use private equity.

‘‘We have advertised. We have the alignment, we have the right of way and all of the biometric study. Let everyone worldwide come and play a role.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.