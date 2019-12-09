Anxiety at FIRS as Fowler’s tenure ends

Emma Ujah

There is palpable anxiety among management and senior staff of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) as the four-year tenure of the Executive Chairman, Mr Tunde Fowler ended yesterday without a word from the Presidency.

Fowler’s tenure is renewable but there has not been any movement in that regard, as at the time of filing this report (9.30 am).

President Muhammadu Buhari reserves the right re-appoint him for the second and final term or replace him.

ALSO READ:

Sources told Vanguard this morning that the fate of Mr Fowler was uncertain, especially as he had been queried by the Chief of Staff to the President, Mr Abba Kyari, only a few months ago over alleged poor revenue performance.

That query, as learnt, was a demonstration that Mr Fowler was not in the good books of the Chief of Staff, who is considered very powerful in the Buhari government.

Although Fowler’s response to that query was that the FIRS under him had broken revenue records, it might not be able to swade the powers behind the throne to re-appoint the FIRS boss.

Vanguard learnt that a one-time Coordinator in the FIRS was in league with forces in the Villa to appoint him as Fowler’s successor.

A staff told Vanguard this morning, that Mr Fowler was yet to report to the office this morning and that the organisation was waiting for the president to do whatever pleased him on the matter.

Vanguard