Anti-Corruption: Journalists urge FG to be decisive, non-partisan in fight against corruption

6:48 pm

The Nigerian Guild of Investigative Journalists,  NGIJ, has urged the President Muhammadu Buhari – led administration to be decisive, non-partisan and follow the rule of law in its fight against corruption.

Mr Wale Abydeen, President of the guild made the call in a statement he issued on Monday in Lagos.

Abydeen urged anti-graft agencies to resist intimidation, partisanship, favouritism and nepotism in carrying out their constitutional responsibilities.

He urged the agencies to live above board to salvage the socio-political and economic life of the people of Nigeria.

“No nation prospers without a decisive fight against corruption, so for Nigeria to get to her promise-land, fight against corruption must be sustained.’’

He called on Nigerians to rise against the menace by providing information that would aid the duties of the anti-graft agencies.

