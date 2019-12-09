Anti-Corruption: Journalists urge FG to be decisive, non-partisan in fight against corruption

The Nigerian Guild of Investigative Journalists, NGIJ, has urged the President Muhammadu Buhari – led administration to be decisive, non-partisan and follow the rule of law in its fight against corruption.

Mr Wale Abydeen, President of the guild made the call in a statement he issued on Monday in Lagos.

Also read:

Abydeen urged anti-graft agencies to resist intimidation, partisanship, favouritism and nepotism in carrying out their constitutional responsibilities.

He urged the agencies to live above board to salvage the socio-political and economic life of the people of Nigeria.

“No nation prospers without a decisive fight against corruption, so for Nigeria to get to her promise-land, fight against corruption must be sustained.’’

He called on Nigerians to rise against the menace by providing information that would aid the duties of the anti-graft agencies.

Vanguard