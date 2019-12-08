Anthony Joshua: Excessive partying cost me rematch ― Andy Ruiz Jr

By Tony Ubani

Andy Ruiz Jr has admitted that his excessive partying following his victory over Anthony Joshua in June cost him in the rematch.

Andy Ruiz to widespread shock beat Joshua in Madison Square Garden on June 1.

However, Joshua secured a unanimous points victory in the rematch in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night, with the British boxer reclaiming the IBF, WBA and WBO titles.

Ruiz was unable to give a good account of himself in his rematch and admitted that three months of partying had taken its toll.

Speaking after the fight, Ruiz said: “I don’t want to say three months of partying didn’t affect me because it kind of did.

“I just want to learn from this mistake. I am glad I learnt it when I am young.”

Following his victory over Joshua in June, Andy Ruiz bought a mansion in California and amassed a car collection worth £785,000.

There have been calls for the third clash between Joshua and Andy Ruiz, but the latter would certainly have to be in better shape for another rematch to be worthwhile.

Vanguard