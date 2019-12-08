Andy Ruiz reveals why he lost to Anthony Joshua (Video)

…says he should’ve listened to his coach and dad

Mexican-American boxer, Andy Ruiz Jr believes that putting on too much weight due to “partying” contributed to his defeat to Anthony Joshua.

Ruiz Jr conceded the IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles back to Joshua six months after shockingly beating him, and put on over a stone between fights. He weighed in at 20st 3lbs, three stone more than Joshua.

Giving several excuses for his loss, at a post-match conference, Ruiz said he partied, became overweight and undertrained for the rematch which took place in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, December 7.

Andy Ruiz said: “Three months of partying and celebrating affected me, what can I say?

“Being overweight, I wasn’t fluid enough, I wasn’t moving the way I wanted to move.

“I think if I’m lighter I’m going to let my hands go and be a completely different fighter.”

When asked what he would have done differently if granted a rematch against Anthony Joshua, he said;

“Listen to my coach. Listen to my dad. And take it more seriously.

“I’m OK, I’m just a little disappointed. I should have listened to them.

“I tried to do the training on my own. I should have listened to them more.

“There’s no excuses…the partying and all that stuff got the best of me.

“For being out of shape I did pretty good, I took all his shots.”

Ruiz recognized that he lost a wide decision to Joshua but said he holds a victory too. He said the scores are tied with one win apiece and he wants a trilogy bout. “I know for the third one I’m going to be a lot better.” He added: “There’s a lot of responsibility being a champion of the world. I think the partying and all that stuff got the best of me. Next time it’ll be a lot better.” Here is the video below;

