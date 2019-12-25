Ancelotti wants Everton to aim for Europe

Kindly Share This Story:

Carlo Ancelotti has set his sights on taking Everton back into European competition after the Italian was appointed manager of “one of the greatest clubs in England”.

Saturday saw the Merseyside team announce that Ancelotti had become their new permanent manager on a four-and-a-half year contract.

The 60-year-old then watched from the stands at Goodison Park as Everton played out a goalless draw with Arsenal, who have appointed former Toffees favourite Mikel Arteta as their new manager.

“I’m excited to be here at one of the greatest clubs in England,” Ancelotti told the club’s in-house TV channel in his first interview since his appointment.

The draw with Arsenal left Everton 15th in the Premier League and just four points above the relegation zone.

Nevertheless, Ancelotti, a three-time Champions League winning coach who was sacked by Napoli this month, said Everton should aim high.

“The ambition is for us to try to win and be competitive,” he added.

“The goal is there to reach the Champions League or Europa League. Winning honours has to be the dream for this club and for the supporters. I am here to try to do this.”

Ancelotti guided Chelsea to a league and FA Cup double in 2010 in his first spell in England.

“Our goal is to be competitive in the Premier League, to be towards the top of the table, to be competitive in Europe,” he said.

“It’s not going to happen straight away, but we have to work for this.

“To Evertonians I would like to say, stay with the team as you always do because it’s really important for the players to have your support.

“I would like to work together with the supporters. My dream is to bring success to this club.”

– Ferguson to stay at club –

Meanwhile Everton chairman Bill Kenwright congratulated the club’s majority shareholder, Farhad Moshiri, for bringing in a manager of Ancelotti’s standing.

The Italian’s trophy-laden CV includes stints at a clutch of Europe’s top clubs, including Juventus, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

“I have to take my hat off to Farhad,” said Kenwright.

“We interviewed a lot of people and Farhad was pushing for a world-class manager.

“He wants this team to be where he’s wanted it to be for three-and-a-half years. He wants this club to be winning trophies.”

Caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson will remain on Ancelotti’s staff.

The former Everton striker oversaw a win over Chelsea, draws with Manchester United and Arsenal and a League Cup loss on penalties to Leicester in his four-game spell at the helm following the sacking of Marco Silva.

Ancelotti’s first game in charge of Everton is set to be the Boxing Day clash at home to Burnley.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: