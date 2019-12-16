An evening with Dr Paddy Iyamu, great philanthropist

Kindly Share This Story:

The Paddy Emmanuel Iyamu foundation held its 2nd annual gathering of young entrepreneurs at the BON hotels (former Protea hotels) in Warri Delta State.

The event had a 100 Young entrepreneurs selected from about 130 applications. The evening was super packed with great speakers;

Developing Excellence In Business – Dr. Oj Agbara

The art of networking and building strong business relationships – Mr Onome Ikede

Strategies of taking your business Global – Amb. Kwame Okpoko

How to take advantage of opportunities – Comm. For youths Delta State, Ifeanyi Egwunyenga

How to achieve your dream –Mrs Isioma Okolo

Empowering young entrepreneurs yearly, Dr Paddy Emmanuel Iyamu gave grants worth over N500,000 to 5 start up business last year (2018). This year the foundation is set to empower more young entrepreneurs.

The evening ended on a high note with the founder Dr Paddy Emmanuel Iyamu encouraging participants to take advantage of all that was said and make the best out of them.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: