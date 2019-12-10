Amuka, Oyegun, Arase, Adefaye others grace Osagie’s book presentation

By Dirisu Yakubu

Eminent Nigerians including former governor of Edo State, John Odigie-Oyegun, erstwhile Kogi State governor, Ibrahim Idris, one-time Inspector General of Police, Solomon Arase and publisher of the Vanguard, Mr Sam Amuka are currently gathered at the Shehu Yar’ Adua Centre, Abuja, venue of the public presentation of the book, “The Big Interviews.” written by Eric Osagie

Written by ace journalist and former editor of The Sun, Eric Osagie, the event has in attendance, journalism finest hands including Vanguard editor-in-chief, Mr Gbenga Adefaye, Thisday columnist, Eniola Bello, ace columnist, Azu Ishikwena and the Senior Special Adviser (Media and Publicity) to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mr Femi Adesina.

Also seated are the duo of the Leadership newspaper publisher, Sam Nda-Isaiah and billionaire businessman, Alhaji Isah Funtua.

Details later…

Vanguard