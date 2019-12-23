Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

In these economically-unstable times when millions of Nigerians are barely keeping up with the demands of day to day living, most families are increasingly ditching needs that are considered ‘luxury’.

Necessity, now, has taken center stage, becoming the order of the day in many homes. Parents no longer conveniently fork out money for extra expenses like family outings, weekend eating out, beach and cinema trips, among other things. Consequently, only the upper class and wealthy Nigerians have the financial muscle to afford the ‘new luxuries’ of the day.

To bridge this continuously widening gap between the rich and poor, the advantaged and less disadvantaged, the middle class who grapple with uncertain realities and well-positioned high network individuals, these so-called ‘luxuries’ must become affordable and cost-effective.

And since the responsibility of improving the standard of living of the average Nigerian cannot solely rest on the shoulders of the government, the onus then falls on big private sector players to contribute their quota as often as they can.

It is in on this note that one must beam the spotlight on MultiChoice Nigeria’s recent decision to add four new affordable packages on its DStv and GOtv platforms.

Given that it is the festive period across the country, the new additions couldn’t be timelier as they are not only affordable but deliver a well-rounded video entertainment experience.

The new packages: DStv Confam, DStv Yanga, GOtv JOLLI and GOtv JINJA allow the average Nigerian to be spoilt for viewing choice without breaking the bank or burdened by monthly subscription costs.

With the new packages, my neighbour, Mr Irabor, who caters for a family of four on his N80,000 monthly salary, will now be in a better position to afford DStv Yanga for as low as N2,500 with access to over 94 channels. Similarly, the office assistant in my place of work, who earns N40,000 monthly for her efforts, will now find it convenient to opt for GOtv JINJA which will give her access to over 47 channels for just N1,600.

The same crash of prices takes place across board. DStv Confam is confirmed to have viewers glued to their television screens after paying N4,500 for over 120 channels while GOtv JOLLI will give low-income Nigerians the opportunity to dance ‘Zanku’ alongside Zlatan Ibile when the Soundcity MVP award airs live on January 11, 2020. This package, reasonably priced at N2,400, will give the customer access to over 68 world class channels for family entertainment from top Naija and international programmes.

These new packages will afford customers the opportunity to stay updated with their favorite television shows and events without jacking up their cost of living. The packages are designed to deliver quality content at consumer-friendly prices thereby allowing viewers to choose a subscription plan that best fits their needs and budget.

This will not only save the cost of movie hangouts but also relieve the strain on the December income.

At a time when economic hardship is stunting the development of the poor, when the recent increase in Value Added Tax (VAT) from 5 to 7.5 percent will have millions of Nigerians paying more for goods and services, this intervention deserves to be screamed down from rooftops across the country; from Aba to Kaduna, from Delta to Lagos.

Despite the competitive nature of the pay-television market, MultiChoice’s DStv and GOtv have maintained their track record of offering affordable service and a wide variety of rich content.

MultiChoice Nigeria’s latest move in providing a variety of TV entertainment options at the lowest possible cost, is another raising of the bar and a clear challenge to other companies in various sectors to consider the economic realities of Nigerians when fixing prices for their products and services.

And by borrowing from local slangs to coin ‘made in Naija’ names for the new packages, the pay-TV company has shown that it really understands the market and the yearnings of Nigerians. After all, Nigerians must first ‘Jinja’ after which they can do ‘Yanga’ because as you know, their ‘Jolli’ is always ‘Confam!’.

