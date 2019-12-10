Amaechi: Group moves to halt planned destruction of Igbo properties in Rivers

… To hold Peace Parley with Niger Delta Youths over Ultimatum

Following the alleged assault melted at the Honorable minister of transportation, Mr Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, in Spain, Madrid, Weekend, by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, which resulted to the alleged threat by the Concerned Niger Delta Youths on Igbos in Rivers state, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, Tuesday sued for peace, noting that the group has apologized to Amaechi.

Disclosing this in a statement signed by Mazi okechukwu isiguzoro, President General and Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, Secretary General, sent to Vanguard, the group asked Concerned Niger Delta Youths to eschew violent and embrace peace.

Read the full statement below:

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide sue for peace and tranquility and caution Over the purported Ultimatum issued by Concerned Niger Delta Youths to descend and destroy Igbo properties and investments in Rivers State and Niger Delta at the expiration of seven days if ipob members refused to tender unreserved apology to Hon Minister for Transport, Chibuike Amaechi Over the purported ipob Attack on him at Madrid Spain recently.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide as an Apex Igbo Youth organization and mother of all Youth bodies in seven speaking States including Delta (Anioma) and Rivers, had tendered unreserved apology to Hon Minister for Transport Chibuike Amaechi Over the unfortunate incident in Madrid Spain and We are reliably informed that the Hon Minister for Transport,our leader had accepted our apologies, this strategic measures is aimed averting looming danger and We thereby Urge Concerned Niger Delta Youths leaders to suspend any offensive action pending on the proposed peace Parley aimed at halting timely intended destruction of Igbo Investments and Properties in Rivers and Niger Delta in sympathy for our leader Hon Minister Chibuike Amaechi who is a peace marker, as we will explore all peaceful approach to assuage the ill feelings surrounding the Madrid’s sad episode.

From intelligent report available to us, some people had perfected plans to unleash terror, loot and destroy Igbo properties and investments in Yenagoa,Calabar,Port Harcourt,Uyo,Asaba and Benin under guise of the ultimatum given and retaliations for the Madrid’s Sad episode,We wish to quickly checkmate and nip it in the bud before criminals takes advantage of the ultimatum given to perpetuate heinous crime against igbos, We will interface with Concerned Niger Delta Youths for peaceful resolutions,We categorically State that Concerned Niger Delta Youths are not part of these Criminals with evil intent to unleash terror but the handiwork of Politicians trying to blackmail Amaechi,we further warn politicians intending to hijack these situation to desist from any action promoting lawlessness.”

