AMAC boss honours late veteran sports journalist, Oyebanji

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area, AMAC, Hon Abdullahi Candido, has honoured late veteran sports journalist, Akinloye Oyebanji, of the Nigerian Television Authority, NTA, by naming a Close leading to NTA Estate in Karmo District of AMAC.

Candido who was represented by the Vice-Chairman, AMAC, Hon Lawrence Onuchukwu, said the Council deemed it necessary to name the Close ‘Akinloye Oyebanji Close’, because of his noticeable impact of selfless service to Nigerians in the capacity he serviced while at the NTA, hence should be remembered for his selfless contributions to national development.

The AMAC boss also charged Nigerians to have a positive and patriotic attitude that would build the nation, because nobody will live forever but would be remembered for what they have done while alive.

Meanwhile, the Director-General, NTA, Yakubu Ibn Muhammed, appreciated the honour by the Chairman of AMAC, for NTA’s late director, and said the value-added to his family and the entire NTA big family by the gesture will forever be appreciated. He also promised to support and work with AMAC.

Oyebanji, who hailed from Kwara State is survived by a wife and four children died at the age of 62 after a protracted illness.

Meanwhile, a legal practitioner, Osilama Augustine, said it is the constitutional mandate of local government councils to name streets within their jurisdiction, and advised Nigerians to approach AMAC for such purpose.

“Particularly section 7 and 4th Schedule of the Federal Constitution 1999 as amended, and I have seen the copious mandate, functions and duties that the Constitution has given to the Local Government Councils by extension Abuja Municipal Area Council, AMAC, and by this provision of this law has the mandate to name streets within the Area Council after individuals deemed fit.

“Probably individuals that have earned good names that have a good image in the eyes of the public irrespective of the tribe and religion. So these persons are honoured by AMAC, and it is a statutory mandate given to AMAC by our law.

“In honour of the late Akinloye Oyebanji, AMAC in his wisdom has deemed it fit and decided to name this Close after him and that is why we came today do to exactly that.

“If any Nigerian citizen has the interest of a street being named after him or her, he or she should approach the right body, which is AMAC”, Augustine added.

