Allen Onyema: Group cautions against media trial of Air Peace boss

By Ephraim Oseji

The Pan African Movement for Peace, Human Rights and Social Justice (PAMPHRSJ) has risen in defence of Mr. Allen Onyema the Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace, who was recently indicted of bank fraud and money laundering by the United States Department of Justice (USDoJ).

Convener of the movement, Rex Ekiugbo Anighoro said at a press conference in Warri, Delta State: “We condemn the ongoing media trial, hasty and premeditated guilty verdict in the court of public opinion on Barrister Onyema even before he makes appearance in the United States to defend himself.”

Anighoro, who is also the spokesman to Alhaji Mujahid Dokubo Asari, stated that Lauretta Onochie series of tweets where she accused Barrister Allen Onyema of been part of the plunderers of the Niger Delta was in bad taste.

Anighoro, who recently led a protest walk in New York during the 74th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), said the conspiracy against the Air Peace boss would fail and attempts by imposters and outlawed organizations like the Movement for the Emancipation of Niger Delta (MEND) to score cheap points are dead on arrival.”

Anighoro, who addressed newsmen in company with Ambassador Obinna Sixtus, President of the Independent Pan African Youth Parliament (IPAYP) stated that the two groups are already mobilizing millions of youths to march in solidarity with Onyema, whom they consider as Africa’s global citizen and a great entrepreneurial brand.

