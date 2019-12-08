Allegri: I am not going to coach any team until next season

Massimiliano Allegri has revealed that he has no intention of taking charge of any team until the 2020/21 campaign.

The Italian tactician decided to take a break after departing Juventus back in June and is yet to return to coaching.”I am not going to coach any team until next season,” Allegri told Corriere della Sera.

“I will not coach before that”. Allegri also discussed Pep Guardiola’s football philosophy and explained why his Barcelona side should not have served an example in recent years, but as a luxurious exception.

“We have been falsely following Guardiola for 20 years,” he continued.”Pep found the exception; it is not a football for everyone.

“That historic Barcelona was born of great players who pressed high and pushed the opposition defences back into their area.

“The midfielders move forward and your defence can reach the middle third.”But to do that you must have Andres Iniesta, Xavi Hernandez and Lionel Messi on your team.”

