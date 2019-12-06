Alleged N2.2bn: Court permits Fayose for medical trip

By Onozure Dania

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, Friday, granted leave to a former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, to travel abroad for medical treatment.

Fayose is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission over alleged N2.2bn fraud.

He was granted the leave, following an application filed by his counsel Mr. Olalekan Ojo SAN.

Justice C.J. Aneke, for the second time, granted Fayose permission to go abroad for treatment.

The judge had in July granted Fayose permission for a foreign medical trip.

EFCC’s prosecuting counsel, Rotimi Jacobs SAN, did not oppose yesterday’s request.

After granting the travel permission, Justice Aneke adjourned till January 16, 2020, for the continuation of trial.

Fayose is being prosecuted alongside a firm, Spotless Limited.

In the charges, the EFCC alleged, among others, that Fayose, on June 17, 2014, “took possession of the sum of N1, 219, 000,000 to fund your 2014 gubernatorial campaign in Ekiti State, which you reasonably ought to have known formed part of the proceeds of an unlawful act, to wit: criminal breach of trust/stealing.”

The ex-governor was also alleged to have on the same day “received a cash payment of $5,000,000 from Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, the then Minister of State for Defence, which sum exceeded the amount authorised by law and you thereby committed an offense contrary to sections 1 and 16(d) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended) and punishable under Section 16 (2)(b) of the same Act.”

The defendants pleaded not guilty.

vanguard