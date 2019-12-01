Alibaba, George-David hold 2019 ‘market square’ edition Dec. 21

By Ephraim Oseji

Renowned philanthropist, Dr. Yolanda N. George-David, aka Aunt Landa and renowned comedian, Alibaba have fixed this year’s edition of Aunt Landa Market Square tagged the H.O.P.E “Hold On Pain Ends” for December 21, 2019, at Festac, Lagos.

The Aunt Landa’s Market Square is a free Market Square where the needy gets everything absolutely free will feature different exciting activities including comedy, gospel music, games, dance, food, drinks, as well as doctors to attend to those in need of medical attention at the Aunt Landa Market Square clinic.

“We are delighted about this year’s Market Square as it promises to put a smile on the faces of the needy family and remind them to Hold On because Pain Ends.

According to a recent report, Nigeria currently has about 90millon people living in extreme poverty which means roughly half of the Nigeria population are living on less than N700 a day. The root of poverty lies in the deprivation of people’s access to basic necessities such as food, healthcare and sanitation, education and assets”.

“At Aunt Landa Bethel Foundation… We can’t fold our arms and pray for a miracle and because LOVE is an Action Word, in our own little way we are constantly contributing our quota by creating an avenue where the less privileged can gain access to basic supplies such as food, clothing, shoes and other items free of charge. This we believe will go a long way in putting a smile on their faces this Yuletide season,” says Dr. Yolanda N. George-David.

Over the years, thousands of women and their families in need have hugely benefitted from the Only Market Square in the world where the needy get to buy food, clothes, medicine and almost every other thing they need to survive for Free using the “Aunt Landa Love Currency” (Zero Naira wrapped in God’s love) to purchase all items . With this currency, dignity has been infused into charity as people can be strategic about their needs and be responsible for what they spend their aunt Landa love currency on.

In addition, the needy are also empowered with the necessary skills required to commence a small scale business for themselves and basic tools such as sewing machines, grinding machines, and other business equipment are being given out. Children also are not left out as they benefit from the Aunt Landa scholarship study grants.

Other major highlights of the Aunt Landa Market Square will be the graduation ceremony of students from the Aunt Landa Tertiary Academy.

Speaking on this, the King of Comedy, Alibaba, Vice-Chancellor of the Aunt Landa Free Tertiary Academy, explained that in the last training cycle, over 1, 000 Nigerians who needed second chances have taken various vocational training courses for free.

“Every Graduating Student has a Story; Widows, Single-Mothers, Unemployed Graduates, Ex-Prostitutes, Ex-Prisoners, Survivors with Domestic Violence and Sexual Abuse in the history and a collection of very determined survivors. I am proud of them that in spite where they were when they met me, they chose to fight and rewrite their stories” says Alibaba.

The Aunt Landa Free Tertiary Academy is aimed at improving the basic living standards of individuals by equipping them with the necessary skills needed to start up something on their own.

The previous market square tagged ‘Intervention Edition’, which took place in 2018 witnessed a massive crowd with thousands of beneficiaries and attendance from some of the Foundation’s ambassadors, Ufuoma McDermott popular on-air personalities like Lolo 1, Cheche Smith, comedienne Lepacious Bose, Seyilaw, Ace Gospel Ministers Efe Nathan, Laolu Gbenjo and a host of other A-list celebrities. It is expected that this edition will witness more known personalities passionate to help.

VANGUARD