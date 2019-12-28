Algerian new president appoints veteran politician as PM

Kindly Share This Story:

Algerian new President, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Saturday appointed Abdelaziz Djerrad as prime minister and requested him to form a cabinet.

The new prime minister has already served as secretary-general in the presidency during the administration of President Liamine Zeroual from 1994 to 1997, and diplomatic adviser for interim President Ali Kafi from 1992 to 1994.

Djerrad, 66, an expert in political sciences, used to be the director of the High Institute of Administration for five years.

He replaces the current interim Prime Minister Sabri Boukadoum.

For now, he is tasked with the mission of forming a new cabinet ahead of tackling emerging social, economic and political issues.

Tebboune pledged that the new cabinet would include young ministers when he was sworn in as a new president. (NAN)

Vanguard

