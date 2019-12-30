Alfie Allen pays tribute to ‘GoT’ stunt double Andrew Dunbar after death

Kindly Share This Story:



Game of Thrones’” Alfie Allen has paid tribute to his stunt double Andrew Dunbar after he died suddenly on Christmas Eve.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Allen — who played Theon Greyjoy — paid his respects to his colleague, writing: “Andrew was an actor who was also a stand-in as Theon on GoT.

“Extremely shocked and saddened to hear of his passing. To lose a loved one so young, I can only imagine what his family are going through. RIP Andrew xxx.”

Pamela Smyth, head of Crowd Makeup on “Game of Thrones,” said Andrew “stood out” from the thousands of other extras on the set.

She said: “Even among the thousands of extras that came through the crowd room on ‘Thrones’ — Andrew always stood out.

“Always professional and mannerly with a big broad beaming smile. A beautiful soul — he will be missed by all the ‘GoT’ family.”

Fellow actor and friend Andy McClay paid tribute to his “special” pal who also worked as a DJ. He said: “Everyone always wanted Andrew. There was just something about him that was special.

“People always felt good around him, happy, excited for the day’s work and there was always a lot of fun when he was around.

“I’d say most of us felt the same when we came on set, we wanted Andrew to be there, we’d search him out. He was like a gel that kept us all together.

“A lot of people plan to travel to attend his funeral; actors, directors, makeup and many, many more. Everyone who met Andrew loved him.”

Source: New York Post

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: