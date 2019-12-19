AKWA IBOM: Emmanuel’s Supreme Court victory expected — Nkanga, Essien

Kindly Share This Story:

It’s time to sheathe swords, join forces to develop our state – Emmanuel

By Chioma Onuegbu

CHIEFTAINS of the People’s Democratic Party PDP, in Akwa Ibom State have hailed the Supreme Court judgement delivered yesterday in Abuja by Justice Mary Odili in favour of their governorship candidate, Governor Udom Emmanuel.

Obong Nsima Ekere of the All Progressives Congress, APC, challenged the victory of Udom Emmanuel in the March, 9, 2019 governorship poll held in the state.

Former Military Administrator of Akwa Ibom State and Director General of Governor Udom Emmanuel Divine Mandate campaign organization in the March 9, 2019 general election, Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga, retd, said the party was not expecting that the judgement would be different from the Tribunal and Appeal Court rulings.

His words: “We did not expect the Supreme Court judgement to be different from the judgement of the Tribunal and the Court of Appeal. And the judgement reflects the wishes of Akwa Ibom people

“Perhaps it was ego that made the opposition to proceed to the Supreme Court after the appeal court judgement. Be that as it may, we have come to the end of the road, the arguments are over; let’s come together and work for the good of Akwa Ibom State. That is what is important now.

“And I like what the opposition did because it deepened democracy. The tribunal to the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court judgement show that in all circumstances we should allow the wishes of the people to prevail.”

Similarly, former Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Chief Essien Nduese, said now that the litigation is over all parties should come down for governance.

“The judgement was obvious. The opposition in Akwa Ibom lost all rounds, they lost from the beginning because they were expecting miracle from the Federal Might. So since Federal Might didn’t work they lost out woefully.

“And even going to the tribunal, Appeal court and the Supreme Court, they were still expecting that the Federal Might will work for them. We thank God that the Supreme Court has ruled finally, so let us settle down for governance, and prepare for the next election.”

On his part, Governor Udom Emmanuel in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Ekerete Udoh, dedicated his victory at the Supreme Court to God and the people of the state.

The Governor said: “Earlier today, the Supreme Court affirmed the overwhelming victory the good people of Akwa Ibom State had given me, during the March 9th gubernatorial elections, thus ending the litigations that started at the Election Tribunal to Appeal Court and ending at the Supreme Court.

“Let me again, thank our only God, our Supreme God for securing us this Supreme victory and our people for their prayers and support during the elections and throughout the period of litigations.

“As I said during my victory speech on March 10th, the overwhelming mandate you gave me has galvanized and propelled me to continue to serve you with every fibre in me.

“To the Nigerian judiciary, you have again risen to defend our democracy and for this, I say thank you for being the last bastion for the common man.

“Let me again extend my hands of fellowship to my brothers and sisters on the other side of the political divide to come and let us build our dear state together.

“The period of politicking and litigations are over, it’s time now for governance. Akwa Ibom State is a piece of God’s own real estate; we should not allow the flaming passions of partisan politics affect the cords of our unity and love.”

He reiterated commitment of his government to lay solid foundation for sustainable growth through the provision of enduring infrastructure, world-class healthcare delivery, education of our children tailored to the realities of the 21st century, food sufficiency, continuous attraction of Foreign Direct Investments, expansion of our aviation industry, Power for all, by 2021, human capacity development across board, tourism and sports development etc.

