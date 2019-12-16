Akwa Ibom delists child defilement, rape among bailable offences

Kindly Share This Story:

Chioma Onuegbu – Uyo

Akwa Ibom State government on Monday delisted child defilement and rape among bailable offences in the state, insisting that the perpetrators must be prosecuted.

The state Commissioner for Agriculture and Women Affairs, Dr. Glory Edet, disclosed this at a one- day training workshop on Gender-Based Violence Mitigation for the Police and relevant Non-Governmental Organizations.

She said: “Anybody that rapes a child, there is nothing like bail for that person and there is no sentiment about it no matter who is involved, be it a father raping his own child and so on. We must make sure that we work together to prosecute that person.”

Edet said the government through her ministry has within the year attended to over 452 cases of gender-based violence, adding that 18 culprits had been prosecuted with 16 sentenced to different jail terms.

She said the workshop was a wake- up call for the police and other relevant non- governmental organizations to live up to their responsibilities in curbing gender-based violence in the state.

The commissioner thanked Governor Udom Emmanuel for providing an enabling environment for gender-based violence cases to be followed up and for maintaining family courts where such cases are handled.

In his keynote address, the state Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgar, noted that gender-based violence topped the criminal record in the state.

He said: “I can recall that immediately I assumed office as the state Commissioner of Police, I called my field officers to brief me of prevalent crimes in the state and one issue that had very high statistics rate of prevalence was that of gender-based violence, particularly issues such as rape, defilement, and incest among others.”



