Akwa Ibom 2020 budget will come into effect from January 1 — Gov Emmanuel

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has said that the state’s 2020 budget will come into effect from January 1, 2020.

Emmanuel who stated this during the signing of the 2020 budget on Wednesday 18th December in government house, Uyo, said the quick consideration and passage of the appropriations bill by the House of Assembly will ensure that the budget runs its full course from January 1.

Emmanuel who signed the budget before presiding over this week’s enlarged State Executive Council meeting at the state exco chambers, governor’s office, commended the House of Assembly for ensuring that the budget was passed on time.

The Akwa Ibom state House of Assembly had on December 5, 2019, passed a fiscal Bill of N597.735 billion for the year 2020. This is made up of N111.250 billion for recurrent expenditure, N369.577 billion for capital expenditure and N116.934 billion for consolidated revenue fund charges.

The 2020 fiscal law is christened “The budget of industrialisation for poverty alleviation phase 2”, which the Governor said was designed to actualize his completion agenda.

Those who witnessed the signing of the budget were, the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Mr Aniekan Bassey, the Commissioner for Finance Mr Nsikan Linus Nkan and the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr. Uwemedimo Nwoko.

