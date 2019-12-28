Akpatason seeks peaceful resolution of Edo APC crisis

Kindly Share This Story:

Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

The Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Peter Akpatason, on Saturday urged aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State to embrace peace in the interest of the state.

Akpatason, who is representing Akoko-Edo Federal Constituency in the lower legislative chamber, made the call at a thanksgiving service to mark his victory in the February 23 National Assembly election.

He said his third term mandate in the House was divine.

He said: “We should be united. Let us come together for the good of Akoko Edo, let’s work together for progress and development. That energy God has given to us we can deploy them for more positively where we can work together and when we are united

“The mandate I have today in the Akoko- Edo federal constituency is for all of us. So, we must work together and put these party differences aside when it comes to development so that in times to come our children will not question our inability to work together for the development of Akoko- Edo

“This third term is meant to unify Akoko- Edo people. It could not have been possible for everybody to vote for one person, it is not possible in this world but it will be better for us to always see how we can work with greater understanding so that we don’t have the tension and crisis that characterised this struggle.

“Please let me beg us to let us be magnanimous in victory. Yes, we have suffered pains, nothing good comes easy. I think we will value this particular third term than the previous ones, it is an opportunity to do greater things for Akoko- Edo people.”

