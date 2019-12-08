Akpata presents TCCP Report to NBA, remits 200m profit

The Technical Committee on Conference Planning (TCCP) of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), which was responsible for the planning of the 2019 Annual General Conference (AGC) of the NBA, formally presented its Report on the AGC to the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the NBA. The NEC is the highest decision-making body of the NBA.

Inaugurated by the President of the NBA, Mr Paul Usoro, S.A.N., this year’s TCCP was co-chaired by Mr Gbenga Oyebode, M.F.R. (Chairman, Aluko & Oyebode), and Mr Olumide Akpata (Senior Partner at Templars). Mr Akpata, who is the immediate past Chairman of the NBA Section on Business Law (SBL), presented the TCCP’s Report on behalf of his distinguished co-chair and other members of the TCCP.

The Report noted that this year’s AGC—which held in August at the Eko Hotel & Suites in Lagos—was a huge success and recorded an attendance of over 11,000 conferees, delegates and guests. Even more impressively, Mr Akpata reported that the TCCP realized and has remitted to the NBA a profit of close to N200 million from the AGC, and specifically thanked the President of the NBA, Mr Paul Usoro, S.A.N., whose unwavering support was crucial to the successes recorded by the TCCP.

In his response, the President of the NBA, on behalf of the NEC, commended the TCCP for excelling in the delivery of their mandate and wished them many more successes in all their endeavors.