Akpabio’s withdrawal from re-run will foster peace, devt — Ekpenyong

BY: Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

SENATOR Christopher Ekpenyong of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, has said that the decision of Senator Godswill Akpabio to withdraw from the Akwa Ibom North-West senatorial re-run election will foster peace and development in the area.

Ekpenyong who spoke during an interview yesterday in Uyo expressed confidence that Akpabio will deliver on his assigned duties as the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs and commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the gesture of appointing him (Akpabio) into his cabinet.

Also read:

“I commend my brother for his decision to withdraw from the Court-ordered re-run in Essien Udim. That will go a long way to calm frayed nerves and create the enabling environment for the dividends of democracy to thrive beyond party lines.

“It is a welcome development that will foster peace, unity and development of the senatorial district. I am a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and not for a particular political party.

“My mission is to align with my colleagues and other political appointees from Akwa Ibom state to attract development and peace to the people of my senatorial district and Akwa Ibom state”, Ekpenyong said.

On the Ikot Ekpene Federal constituency and Essien Udim state constituency seats in which the Court of Appeal also ordered a re-run election to be conducted, Ekpenyong urged the APC candidates to follow the Akpabio’s example and withdraw for peace and unity.

Senator Godswill Akpabio of the All Progressives Congress, APC, had last Wednesday in a statement announced his decision to withdraw from the Appeal court-ordered re-run election in Essien Udim local government council between him and Ekpenyong of the PDP fixed for January 25, 2020.

He had however asked his party the APC, to send a replacement to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the re-run election.

Vanguard