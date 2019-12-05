Akeredolu promises continued patronage of surveyors in Ondo

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, on Thursday, assured the Nigeria Institution of Surveyors (NIS) that his administration would continue to patronise its members in the state.

He gave the assurance in Akure at the opening of the maiden edition of Surveyor’s Week, with the theme, “Geospatial Technologies for National Security”.

Also read:

Akeredolu, represented by his Deputy, Mr Agboola Ajayi, noted that since the inception of his administration, concerted and deliberate efforts had been made to engender robust relationship and collaboration between the government and NIS.

“Our administration has, since inception, put necessary machinery in place to ensure speedy approval of survey plan produced by private surveyors for processing of Certificates of Occupancy (C of O) and building drawings.

“I want to assure you that our government will not rest on its oars in ensuring the sustenance of this development. Akeredolu

“Our administration will continue to do its best in creating a conducive environment for the profession to thrive in the state, while surveyors are also expected to play their roles effectively.

“Let me use this medium to implore our people to pay their taxes as and when due. They should also effect correct payments of their beacons fees into government coffers and ensure that all levies due to the government are promptly paid. Akeredolu

“When these are accomplished, the government will be buoyant enough to execute more development projects for the well-being of all.

“Government will equally be better placed to upgrade the Department of Survey and Mapping in the Ministry of Lands and Housing, in accordance with the yearnings of some stakeholders in the state,” he said.

In his address, the state NIS Chairman, Mr Johnson Olofinte, appreciated the government for partnering with its members on various projects.

“We appreciate the government for allowing us to partner with it in the Irese road land regularisation. We appeal to the government to assist in the areas of publicity, sensitisation and mobilisation.

“We also want to appeal to the state government to upgrade the Survey and Mapping Department in the Ministry of Land and Housing into extra- ministerial status, as obtained in Ekiti, Lagos, Oyo, Osun and several other states in the country.

“The benefits accruable from this are numerous,” Olofinte said.

Vanguard