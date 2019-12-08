Akeredolu appoints three special assistants on youth mobilisation

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, on Sunday, approved the appointment of Messrs Dapo Adepoju, Adebiyi Mayowa, and Olufunmi Felix as his Special Assistants on Youth Mobilisation.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Olusegun Ajiboye, disclosed this in a statement in Akure, the state capital.

While Adepoju was appointed as Special Assistant on Youth Mobilisation for Ondo Central Senatorial District, Mayowa will manage the affairs of the Northern Senatorial District.

Felix got the governor’s nod for the Southern Senatorial District.

According to the statement, Akeredolu made the appointments so as to bring his administration closer to the grassroots and be responsive to the needs of the people.

“The governor wishes the new appointees success in their new roles.

“He urges them to see their appointment as a challenge to contribute to the development of the state, particularly in ensuring that the youth begin to see themselves as true future leaders,” the statement added. (NAN)

Vanguard