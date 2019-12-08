Ajayi scores as West Brom inflict first away defeat on Swansea

Semi Ajayi was among the scorers in West Bromwich Albion’s 5-1 bashing of Andre Ayew’s Swansea City in the Championship on Sunday afternoon.

The Swans had gone unbeaten on the road this term with four wins and five draws before this tie at the Hawthorns.

The hosts who have been log leaders in the English second tier for a while, had other ideas, with Ajayi opening proceedings in the 25th minute, heading the ball home from a Matheus Pereira corner kick.

Pereira made it 2-0 nine minutes later before Sam Surridge had Swansea’s only say in the match.

From then on it was all about the Baggies, with Hal Robson-Kanu, Matthew Phillips and Kyle Edwards all adding their names on the scoresheet.

Ajayi was on for the whole 90 minutes of the match and aside from his goal, was largely a spectator, making three clearances, one tackle and winning one aerial duel.

The 26-year old center-back also had 49 touches on the ball and 30 accurate passes (75%).

Ayew was substituted for Aldo Kalulu in the 84th minute and had 35 touches, 17 accurate passes (77.3%), one successful cross and dribble, as well as winning five of six ground duels and three of four aerial duels.

West Brom returns to the summit of the Championship, two points ahead of Leeds United, while Swansea have fallen out of the promotion places and drop to 11th.

Source: Goal.com

Vanguard News