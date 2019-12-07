Breaking News
Ajanaku, a great politician, democrat — Buhari

5:54 pm
President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the death of Nigeria’s foremost woman politician, Titilayo Ajanaku, as “a major loss to Nigeria’s democratic struggles because her roles in those struggles cannot be forgotten in a hurry.”

In a condolence message by one of his spokesmen, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Saturday, Buhari said the late Ajanaku would be fondly remembered as an energetic woman politician who made a name for herself in the struggle to establish democratic order in Nigeria.

“She became famous because she chose to be an active player in the country’s political and democratic struggles instead of expecting to bring about change from the ringside.

“Ajanaku had imbued our women with courage and confidence to become active players in politics in order to influence and shape the course of events.

“To her credit, she achieved prominence in her own right because she worked so hard to make a mark,” he said.

Buhari urged other Nigerian women “to follow in the footsteps of Titilayo Ajanaku in the struggle to break the political glass ceiling, an effort that demands patience, tenacity, consistency, and self-confidence.”

The president prayed God to grant Ajanaku’s soul eternal repose and strength to her family to overcome the loss.

