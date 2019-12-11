Aisha: Put your house in order, PDP mocks Buhari over wife’s attack on Shehu

…Says First Lady’s outburst shows President, not in charge

By Dirisu Yakubu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Wednesday described the public outburst by First Lady, Aisha Buhari, as “another sad commentary” that shows that all is not well at the State House.

This is even as the party noted that the development has “exposed President Buhari’s failure to lead and enforce an organized governance structure and that the governance of our nation has been ceded to the chaotic and selfish whims of a cabal.”

In a statement signed by the party’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP described as appalling “that under President Buhari, our once productive and highly organized Presidency has been bastardized and reduced to Kunle Bamtefa’s soap opera, Fuji House of Commotion.”

Also read:

The statement added: “Instead of governance, the Buhari Presidency has continued to serve Nigerians and the international community with tragicomedies that make a mockery of leadership.

“Nigerians can now further see why nothing works under the Buhari Presidency; why the administration has remained shambolic and plagued with policy summersaults and executive recklessness; why our economy has remained comatose and why our nation has been dangerously drifting to the brinks under President Buhari’s watch.

“Indeed, the Buhari Presidency has proven to be a huge national embarrassment and a big problem for our nation.

“Never in the history of our nation has the office, essence and symbol of Nigeria’s Presidency been so stripped and ridiculed.”