Aisha Buhari donates food items to hospitals in Ebonyi

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Wife of the President, Dr. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari has made a donation of food items and other nourishment to Mile Four Hospital and Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.

The First Lady who has been going round to different parts of the country on Mercy Mission Outreach to provide succor for the poor and less privileged, made the donations through her foundation, Aisha Buhari Foundation (ABF).

The mercy mission is an integral part of the First Lady’s Future Assured Program which entails feeding and nourishing the sick and the poor in all parts of the country.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the First Lady, Aliyu Abdullahi explained that Dr. Aisha Buhari has been embarking on the mercy mission outreach since 2015.

The statement further said that the foundation five days ago was in Adamawa State where food items, and cash gifts was donated to 25 groups including the Christian Association, FOMWAN, Women in Da’awah among others.

It said, “This time around, the First Lady’s delegation was in Ebonyi and visited the Mile Four Hospital where the head of the Hospital, Mrs. Charity Munonye conducted the delegation to the various wards for the donation of the food items and other nourishment.

“The delegation was also at the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital Abakaliki where the Chief Medical Director, Dr. Emeka Onwe Ogah represented by the Chief Medical Advisory Committee, Dr. Robinson Onoh received and conducted them round the biggest hospital in the state.

“At both hospitals, the kind gesture of the First Lady was applauded especially during an auspicious time like Christmas. She was identified as a champion of the needy and underprivileged.”

Speaking on behalf of the First Lady, Mrs. Bilkisu Usman Halilu said the spirit behind the visit was to show support to those who are sick and to remind them that she is with them in her thoughts. She used the occasion to call on Nigerians to visit hospitals more often and show love to those who are sick.

The First Lady thanked the Governor of Ebonyi State, His Excellency, Chief David Nweze Umahi and his wife, Her Excellency, Mrs. Rachael Umahi for their warm reception and for being the pillars of support for the women and children of Ebonyi State.

Wife of Ebonyi State Governor, Rachael Umahi thanked Mrs. Buhari for the kind gesture and prayed to God to give the patients speedy recovery. She also wished them a peaceful Christmas celebration in advance.

More than one thousand patients and other vulnerable members of the society in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State benefitted from the First Lady’s humanitarian gesture.

The First Lady’s delegation was led by Mrs. Maryam Hadi of the Future Assured Program.