Agwa xmas carnival of peace, beauty pageant for Dec.

By Japhet Davidson

AFTER its test run last year, the entire Agwa community, friends, in-laws and lovers of culture will be treated to what can be described as a trinity feast of carnival, cultural pageant and awards this December in the community civic center.

The events which is packaged by Gods Talented Musician GTM, an independent record label based in Port Harcourt and Nu Comrades Entertainment, NCE, a Lagos based organization, is scheduled to hold from 28th December to 30th December 2019.

The three day events which has already received the blessings of the royal fathers, prominent Agwa indigenes, in-laws and lovers of peace according to the organisers is aimed at bringing back the youths under one culture and festivity of unity.

The carnival will feature various groups from the six autonomous communities that make up Agwa, while the beauty pageant which is a platform to showcase the beauty of the average Agwa girl will be open to all daughters of Agwa at home and abroad and those whose maternal home is from Agwa.

Finally, the awards which will add extra colour to the events will be bestowed on deserving Agwa sons and daughters, organisations and others who has contributed immensely to the development of the community.

According to the spokesperson of the organisers, Chinyere Amunuba “basically, the essence of the carnival is to promote peaceful co-existence among the communities as well as empower the youths and children, in the same vein making the young ones even in the diaspora see reason to visit home Agwa during Xmas periods”.

Continuing, “we want to use the power of entertainment and relaxation to make the talents ones in the community to learn how to use it effectively and encourage them to work on the right part instead of following the bad boys that bring shame to the community”, she added.

Vanguard