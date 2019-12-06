Agric Revolution: Nanono tasks ARCN, others on useful research works

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Muhammad Nanono, on Thursday, tasked the Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria, ARCN, and other research institutes on useful research work to actualize agricultural revolution in the country.

Nanono gave the charge during a courtesy visit led by the Chairman, Governing Board of NARIs, ARCN and the Federal Colleges of Agriculture, Adetunji Ajagbe, where he emphasized that the agricultural research institutes are the catalysts of any agricultural revolution that would lead to massive food production, job creation, and improved food security.

He said: “The various agricultural research institutes are to focus more on developing the agricultural sector through their research work. No agricultural revolution will take place without research.

“Research institutes remain the engine of growth in the sector and as such their contributions remain invaluable in any revolution that will turn around the fortunes of the nation.

“The boards are to create the enabling environment for agriculture to thrive and are also advised on the need for synergy to address issues affecting the institutes because the research institutes are very strategic in the next level agenda of the Buhari-led administration.

“This government has come to develop the agricultural sector. I want to be very serious with the research institutes so that they will research on improved seeds that will be suitable for our environment for maximum yield.”

Speaking earlier, the leader of the delegation, Adetunji Ajagbe, appreciated the government’s resolve towards the agricultural revolution and promised to ensure all hands are on deck in all agricultural research institutes to galvanise the sector for high productivity.

vanguard