Age, nothing but number? Etinosa flaunts lover who’s 10yrs younger



By Juliet Ebirim

Nigerian actress, Etinosa Idemudia has allegedly found love in the arms of a younger lover. The controversial instagram sensation is rumoured to be having a romantic relationship with a young artiste named Christopher, who goes by Moriensounds on Instagram. The Edo-State born actress threw caution to the wind yesterday when she took to her insta stories to post intimate pictures and videos of them together with captions like “Age is nothing but a number”, “My happy place” “Missing you already”.

We reliably gathered that the duo have been dating for three months and Christopher is said to be ten years younger than Etinosa.

“She has been hiding it because she was too embarrassed about it. But the guy doesn’t hide it and wants to go public with it. I guess at this point she doesn’t care anymore about what people will say, since she loves him and he makes her happy” our source revealed.

Etinosa whose marriage crashed on grounds of domestic violence has been heavily criticised on social media for going naked earlier this year on MC Galaxy’s live Instagram session and more recently, for using the Bible as an ashtray.

The social media comedienne and influencer also got a Benz gift last month from a Dubai-based admirer “Christopher was so mad when she got the Benz gift, that he even broke up with her. But they made up. It’s too early to know if it will end in marriage, but all I can say is that they are pretty serious” our source added.

