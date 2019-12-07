Again, Fani-Kayode blows hot, condemns re-arrest of Sowore

By Nwafor Sunday

The former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has condemned in its entirety the re-arrest of the convener of #RevolutionNow Protest, Mr Omoyele Sowore, describing the Department of the State Service, DSS, invasion of the High court as disgraceful.

Kayode who served as the DG campaign organization for the former president Goodluck Ebele Jonathan in 2015, reeled out the alleged treatment melted at Sowore by the forces supposed to be controlled by President Muhammadu Buhrai.

His words,

“WHAT WAS DONE TO YELE SOWORE TODAY

IS A DISGRACE AND AN OUTRAGE!

YOU FIGHT AND BRUTALISE A MAN THAT HAS BEEN GRANTED BAIL BY A COURT OF LAW AND YOU DO IT RIGHT THERE IN THE COURT THAT GRANTED HIM BAIL!

YOU DRAG HIM ALL OVER THE FLOOR AND YOU FORCEFULLY TAKE HIM BACK INTO DETENTION!

I SAY SHAME ON YOU! IF YOU CAN DO THIS TO HIM IN FRONT OF TELEVISION CAMERAS ONLY GOD KNOWS WHAT YOU CAN DO TO HIM BEHIND CLOSED DOORS!

YOU HAVE NO RESPECT FOR THE CONSTITUTION, NO RESPECT FOR THE COURTS, NO RESPECT FOR JUDGES, NO RESPECT FOR THE RIGHTS OF NIGERIAN CITIZENS, NO RESPECT FOR DECENCY, NO RESPECT FOR HUMANITY AND NO RESPECT FOR GOD!

BUHARI FEAR GOD AND KNOW THAT YOU WILL NOT BE IN POWER FOREVER!”

Vanguard