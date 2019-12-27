Kindly Share This Story:

By Moses Nosike

Co-Founder, AfrOganiks Nutrition formerly known as GreenPower Healthcare Limited, Dr. Geoff Akaehie has called for the patronage of locally produced products like AfrOganiks Nutrition that are competing favourably with international manufactured ones.

This he said at the 2019 partners and distributors gala night organised by the company to reward those who have contributed to the success story of the company as the it unveils new product.

Speaking, Dr. Akaehie said that this is an event where we want to reward our partners, appreciate them for their support and partnership with us. For we know that if you want to go fast in life you go alone and if you want to go far you need to go with people. This is our way of appreciating our partners and as well unveil our new product to the general public.

According to him, we have a product that is competitive enough to compete globally with international brands. “That is what we are doing at this event and we have also let the public know that there is price slash, because we understand that things are not so easy economically right now. So as a Nigerian based manufacturing company, we are doing our best to see how we can also ensure that a lot of people receive help by making the product quiet affordable by everybody”.

Continuing he said, “first of all, we used to be known as GreenPower Healthcare, but because our vision is broadened, we decided to change our name to Afroganiks Nutrition. Afroganiks is made of two words, ‘Africa and Organik’, So, we are focused on helping individuals live healthier through organic products. We introduced a better packaging of its old products so that we can be able to compete favourably with international brands and imported products.

On when the company commenced production, Dr. Akaehie said that the journey started in 2002 but officially we started this in 2011. So far, it has been an interesting one. Though there are challenges, we have been able to survive all the winds and challenges.

Amazingly, we have over 95% success stories regarding those who use our products. We have over 9,459 verifiable success stories of people who have used our products with various fertility disorders ranging from people with complaint of variances who use our product within the period of 90 days, their variances were shrinked and ovaries were freed.

We have also had success stories of 49 year women with menstrual ceasure, 10 years medical ceasure being resolved within 90 days of using of products. We have had men with low sperm count of less than 5m using our product and within 3 months time, it increased to 50m. These are a ground breaking records with our products, restoring hopes and joy in families.

For those who don’t want to conceive at the moment, it doesn’t mean you can’t use our product. Everybody in one way or the order has issues with reproductive hormones. I would advise people to be proactive about their health and not reactive. Don’t allow the problem to stay before you begin to solve it. There are certain symptoms you will experience in your body, like a single lady experiencing menstrual ceasure and she is happy because she can’t get pregnant. That is signal that something is wrong. For us we try to resolve this issues from the root cause which is what organik products do and not just treating the symptom. We don’t just give you the menstruation but resolve the cause of the ceasure.

