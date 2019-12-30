Breaking News
Afrobeat act, Frezzy to thrill fans at Oluwole Carnival

Nigerian Afrobeat and Reggae act, Frezzy who is known with his debut album “Favour” is set to thrill fans with a mind-blowing performance at Oluwole Carnival in Ogba, Lagos. The event is said to hold on 31st Of December, 2019.

Recall that Frezzy started his music career, at the early age of 17, and was previously a founding member of a three men band (TMB) made up of two rappers and himself as the lead vocalist.

It was gathered that the local music band disbanded for lacking financial sponsors. Frezzy went as a soloist to further his music career, after being inspired by Jamaican mainstream artists like Sean Paul and Shaggy on Tv.

His songs had received positive attention from the local and international music industry, as in 2018, he performed “Na Luck” at the prestigious National Radio Eko Fm music award and finally won the Best Singer of the Year.

Also, his debut album “Favour” comprises of his popular aired songs like ” Na Luck” and “Chop Knuckle” and has brought him to various stages in the country and some west Africa countries.

