Afiesere community debunks report linking Akponana’s kidnap to constitution

Afiesere community, Ughelli North local government area of Delta state, under the leadership of Mr. Victor Otumemine, yesterday, debunked an online report, linking the kidnap of one Hon. Evans Akponana and the killing of a security guard to community constitution and opening of community Bank Account.

Hon. Evans Akponana was said to have been kidnapped few days ago and his security guard killed by suspected hoodlums in his country home in Afiesere community of Ughelli North local government area of Delta state.

The President of Afiesere community, Mr. Victor Otumemine, who spoke to newsmen at the community town hall through the Public Relation Officer, PRO, Mr. Precious Orichadere, said their attention has been drawn to a publication by an online newspaper, linking the kidnap of Hon. Evans Akponana and the killing of his security guard has nothing to do with community constitution and opening of bank.

Orichadere said while the community expressed deep concern over the kidnap of Hon. Akponana and killing of his guard, the community leadership alerted security agents when he was kidnapped and have been making frantic efforts on his release, that it was wrong for anybody to now link the kidnap issue to issue of community constitution and opening of a bank account.

Speaking further, the PRO said, “The issue we are having in the community is all about whether the community has constitution or not and the issue of opening of community account, but we were surprised how this was linked to the issue of kidnap and killing being perpetrated by some persons to cause crises in the community.

“The same people who had gone to make this publication online, were the same people that summoned the community to B. Divisional Police State, Agbarha-Otor, Ughelli North Council Chairman and to the Office of Special Adviser to the Delta Government on Peace Building and Conflict Resolution and they all appealed to be calm and suspend all political meetings pending when the issue is resolved.

“But we were surprised that upon this advice, same people ignored all these government offices and went ahead to file a suit at the High Court, Ughelli, asking the court to restrain companies operating in our area from having monetary transaction and this could incite crises, but as a peace-loving community, we will always abide by the decision from those they summoned us to.”

