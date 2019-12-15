By Olasunkanmi Akoni – Lagos

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved the sum of N600 million compensation to property owners affected by government acquisition to pave way for the execution of Adiyan Water Works project.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, who led other nine members of the state’s Executive Council, Exco, disclosed this on Sunday, during a press briefing in commemoration of 200 days in office of Governor Sanwo-Olu, held in Alausa, Ikeja

According to Omotoso, “Governor Sanwo-Olu has approved N600 million compensation to owners whose properties were taken to pave way for the revamping and reconstruction of Adiyan Water Works.

“We are doing this project in collaboration with Ogun State Government. Very soon work will commence on the project.

“A very important step taken within the period is the resuscitation of the Adiyan Waterworks, Phase II. The water treatment plant, with a production capacity of 70 million gallons per day, was begun in 2013.

“By mobilising the contractors back to the site, hope has risen for better provision of safe drinking water to more than five million Lagos residents. The project will help to address sanitation challenges and fight water-borne diseases,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria.