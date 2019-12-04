Adeyemi sworn in as Kogi West senator

Henry Umoru -Abuja

THE Senate on Wednesday swore in Smart Adeyemi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as Senator representing Kogi West.

Adeyemi was declared as the winner in last Saturday’s supplementary rerun election in Kogi West after defeating the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Dino Melaye, in the election.

He was sworn in at 10:35 a.m. immediately after the adoption of the Tuesday’s votes and proceedings by the upper legislative chamber.

The oath of office and allegiance were administered on Adeyemi by the Clerk of the Senate, Nelson Ayewor, during plenary.

With the inauguration of Adeyemi, the number of APC senators has increased to 63 while PDP has 45.

The Young Progressives Party (YPP) has one.

Vanguard