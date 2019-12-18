Adegbite assures on Ajaokuta Steel Coy take-off

Kindly Share This Story:

Charges metal operators on way forward

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Architect Olamilekan Adegbite, yesterday, assured that Ajaokuta Steel Company will commence full production activities with Federal Government’s resolve to get it working soon.

Adegbite gave the assurance while declaring open the 2nd Nigeria Metallurgical Industry Stakeholders Forum, MISF, 2019 Engagement with the North-West Geopolitical Zone, in Kaduna, with the theme, ‘Repositioning the Metal Sector for National Development and Economic Diversification’.

Being represented by his Special Adviser on Media, Ayodele Adebiyi, also charged metal operators across the country to ensure they come up with strategies and new approaches to growing the economy following the strategic and sensitive position they occupy in the solid minerals sector.

He also stated that when operators in the metal industry are up and doing industrialisation and job creation becomes achievable in no distant time, hence all hands must be on deck to actualize the dream of the Buhari-led administration and dreams of Nigerians becoming reality.

He said: “Government is aware of the key role of the metal sector in growing the economy, hence the Ministry’s strive to reposition it through organization of stakeholders’ forum to brainstorm on enhancing the sector, and launching of the Roadmap for the development of the mining and metal sector.

“We are processing the return of Russians for the completion, rehabilitation and operation of the Ajaokuta Steel Company, which is expected to be active before the end of this present administration and other policies of government for the sector.

“Local and foreign investors are to utilize the investment opportunities in the metallurgical sector to ensure its growth, and we as a Ministry will provide an enabling environment for your operations.

Meanwhile, the Minister also inaugurated the North-West Executives of the Metallurgical Operators Association of Nigeria, MOAN, whose Chairman is Mr. George Onyeacholam, while Mr. Haruna Leko is the Secretary-General.

He charged the newly inaugurated Executive and members to use their experience and expertise to galvanise the industry towards contributing to the development of the economy.

Also speaking was the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Abdulkadir Mu’azu, who was represented by the Acting Director, Special Duties, Mr. Olayiwola Adebayo, called on all participants at the workshop to share their experiences in the Metal Sector towards rebuilding the Metal industry in order to fully maximise its potentials for economic growth.

According to Mu’azu with the government’s commitment to the metal industry a lot of positives things will happen and the narrative changed, which will bring new hope to the operators and Nigerians as a whole.



