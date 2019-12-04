Adebayor: Former Arsenal forward leaves Turkish club Kayserispor

Former Arsenal forward Emmanuel Adebayor has terminated his contract at Turkish Super Lig club Kayserispor, three months after signing as a free agent.

Adebayor switched to the Kadir Has Stadium in August and played eight league games, notching in two goals in the process.

The 35-year-old’s decision came after Kayserispor bowed to a 4-1 loss against Besiktas on Monday which left them at the base of the table with seven points from 13 matches.

After his three-year stint in Turkey which included a spell at Istanbul Basaksehir, the former Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur attacker said he is returning home to spend time with his family.

“These are tough decisions and was tough for me. One of the most important decisions of my life. I tried to give my energy and will to this team since I arrived. I gave my best but sometimes you have some issues in your personal life,” Adebayor told the media.

“You think about your family and have to make decisions about your future. And that decision should be fast. I have decided not to continue my career here. Even though I am leaving physically, my heart will always beat for this team.”

“I cannot say that I’m leaving Turkey for good, anything can happen in life. I have to rest and spend some time with my family. I had three great years here and I think that the Turkish league is among the best leagues in Europe.”

According to L’Equipe, Cameroon’s Paul-Georges Ntep who is on a season-long loan from Wolfsburg has also left Kayserispor due to the financial crisis facing the club.

