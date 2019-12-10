Adamawa high court jails quack doctor to 54 years in jail

The presiding judge, Justice Nathan Musa hande the ruling at today’s session following an earlier plea of guilt by the fake doctor.

Detailing the verdict, Justice Nathan said the court had considered a plea of guilty made by the convict’s counsel and therefore sentenced him on nine counts charges.

He said, “On counts one to three, I sentenced him six months each with the option of fine of N20,000 each.

“On count eight, I sentence him to three years imprisonment with the option of N50,000 fine.

“On counts four, five, six, seven and 10, I sentenced him to 10 years of prison term on each of the counts without the option of a fine.”

Justice Nathan added that all the terms will run concurrently.

The quack doctor was arrested by the DSS earlier in June this year for operating without valid papersand professional experience.

The Fintiri led government then accused the quack doctor of being responsible for the death of dozens of patients pledging that it will ensure that the fake doctor is brought to book to serve as deterrent to others.