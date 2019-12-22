Adamawa governor commends Assembly for passing health insurance law

Kindly Share This Story:

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, has commended the State Assembly for passing the amended Adamawa Health Insurance Law, which provides free treatment for unemployed persons under 20 years and pregnant women.

The bill which was passed at a special sitting of the House on Friday also approved free basic healthcare services to children below five, disabled indigent persons and elderly persons above 65 years.

Fintiri, who gave the commendation in a statement issued by his Director-General, Media and Communications, Mr. Solomon Kumangar, said the development was a milestone achievement in healthcare provision in the state.

The statement said: “The development has raised the bar on the provision of medicare, capable of strengthening government’s drive to overcome existing public health challenges.

“The governor strongly believes that the amendment of the existing Law is in tandem with his 11-point agenda, which includes healthcare provision.”

The governor, according to the statement, has expressed readiness to assent to the amended bill when it arrives at his table to allow its immediate implementation. (NAN)

