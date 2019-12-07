Adamawa elects local government chairmen, councillors

By Umar Yusuf – Yola

Adamawa went to the polls Saturday to elect Chairmen for the 21 Local government councils and the 226 councillors in the state.

The election monitored by Vanguard recorded low turn out of voters as the exercise was completely marked by apathy.

In Yola North, Yola South, Fufore, Girei, Demsa and Mayo Belwa local government areas where Vanguard monitored the elections, the exercise was characterized by poor organisation and low turn out.

For instance, in most of the polling stations, voters used tables of food vendors and hawkers to tumb print their ballot papers as there were no provision by the Adamawa State Independent Electoral Commission, ADSIEC.

At the Gwadabawa polling booth 004, election officials confirmed that only 32 voters out of the 978 registered voters turned to exercise their franchise.

However, some election observers interviewed described the turnout and general conduct of the exercise as credible and impressive.

