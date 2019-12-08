Actress Seyi Hunter lands endorsement deal

Nollywood actress, Seyi Hunter, has landed an endorsement deal with Debaytask Global Services Limited. The pageant organizer and adult entertainment consultant was recently unveiled as the brand ambassador of the Abuja based real estate firm.

The deal is said to be worth millions of Naira and land in Abuja. Speaking at the unveiling, the CEO of Debaytask Global Services Limited, Hon Bankole Arekemase, expressed confidence that the company’s alliance with Hunter will be of mutual benefit.

He also took the actress and other members of the team on excursion around their sites and projects in Maitama, Jabi, Airport road, Gwarimpa and other locations in the FCT.

Seyi Hunter, who expressed her appreciation to the real estate brand for considering her as a worthy ambassador for the real estate company, assured the management that she would use her brand to push company’s image to the public.

“I am excited about this deal, not only because it is my first Endorsement, but also because it is a massive one at that,” she said.

“The duration of the contract is for two years. I am going to use my brand to promote the company, give it my best and treat it like it’s mine,” Seyi Hunter said.

Vanguard