By Ayo Onikoyi

Whether celebrating birthdays, weddings or any occasion for that matter, getting the right theme or the creative idea for the photo shoot is as important as the event itself in this age of social media craze.

And for actress, Chioma Chijioke who became Mrs Anosike last, her photo shoot to celebrate her wedding anniversary was as unique as it was instructive of the complexion of the media turf in Nigeria.

She cut a picture of a happy bride, gleefully in love with her man with a copy of Vanguard newspaper in the detail. In the 4 pictures posted by the actress, she’s seen lovingly clutching a copy of Vanguard while the husband looks on with pleasure.

“The most wonderful thing I decided to do was to share my life and heart with you. We may not have it all together but, together we have it all. A strong marriage rarely has two strong people at the same time. “He’s more myself than I am.

“Thank you for being you, even at the most difficult time I will stand by you and I will choose you over again even in your mistakes and imperfections. I can’t love you less for choosing me over others, and making me your queen and number 1. Our love will continue to flourish even when people would want to pull us apart, we will always stand by each other because our love is endless, Happy Anniversary My King,” she had posted on her Instagram page.

