Actress, Angela Okorie survives gunshots from alleged assassins (Video)

Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie was on Sunday reportedly attacked by unknown gunmen.

The incident according to the actress happened when she was on her way back from a show on December 12. The news came to the attention of the public when a journalist, Stella Dimoko-Korkus, posted a photo of her bloodied face and video of her damaged car.

She had a live video chat with fans on Sunday afternoon and narrated how it happened.

she also wrote on her page before the live video chat, read post below:

“Undiluted grace will never stop to exist in my home, 10 bullets was removed from my head and 2 bullets close to my eyes, God alone deserves all the glory and honor You are God all by your self, I am a child of Grace Thank you lord Nothing in this world will ever make me ungrateful for all you’ve done in my life And family,



“The assassins kept on shooting for 30 minutes, No help from anywhere, No human came for our rescue Only God came for our Rescue”

Vanguard News Nigeria