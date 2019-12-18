Active women participation key to growth of maritime industry– Dakuku

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ebuka Oko

THE Director-General, DG, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Dr. Dakuku Peterside, says active women participation is fundamental to the growth of the maritime industry.

Peterside, who stated this at a Business Luncheon and 25th Anniversary of the Women’s International Shipping and Trading Association, WISTA, with the theme, “Balancing the Gender Gap in Maritime Participation”, recently held in Lagos, noted that there is need for more awareness to enlighten the younger women to take up careers in the maritime industry.

READ ALSO:

In a press release signed by the Head, Corporate Communications,

NIMASA, Isichei Osamgbi, the NIMASA boss who was represented by Director, Human Resources, NIMASA, Hajia Jumai Musa, added that women had been playing a significant role in the sector, but stressed that more participation is needed.

Dakuku stated: “We should contribute our quotas to the effort to bridge the gender gap in the maritime industry. This will be good for the sector and the economy generally; as it is common knowledge that women usually do all it takes to excel when given the opportunity.”

In her remarks, the President of WISTA Nigeria, Mrs. Mary Hamman, expressed satisfaction with the association’s moves to empower women at the grassroots to be self-reliant.

Hamman, who is also Assistant Director, Shipping Promotion, NIMASA, said WISTA had strategised on how to create awareness and encourage the youth, particularly women, to take advantage of opportunities in the maritime industry.

Kindly Share This Story: